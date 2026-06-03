Iowa has seven statewide races on the 2026 General Election ballot

The General Election nominees for statewide candidates in Iowa’s two major political parties are set. Besides the races for the U.S. Senate and for governor, there are five other statewide elected officials.

Lieutenant Governor Chris Cournoyer is the GOP nominee for State Auditor. She defeated Abigail Maas, an Iowa County Supervisor, in the Republican Primary and will face Democrat Taylor Wettach, a Muscatine attorney in November.

Republican Brenna Bird is seeking a second term as attorney general and will be running against Democrat Nate Willems, an attorney from Mount Vernon. The Republican Attorney Generals Association Action Fund donated $1.4 million to Bird’s campaign in mid-May and Willems got a $40,000 check from the Democratic Attorneys General Action Fund.

Secretary of State Paul Pate, a Republican who’s held the post for four terms, will face Navy veteran Ryan Peterman, a Democrat from Bettendorf in November. Republican State Treasurer Roby Smith is seeking a second term and will be challenged by Democrat John Norwood He’s a small business advisor from West Des Moines.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, a Republican, is running for a third term. Chris Jones, a retired professor who’s a water quality advocate, is the Democrat who’s running against Naig.