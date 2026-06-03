Major party nominees set in Iowa’s four congressional districts

There will be a rematch in one of Iowa’s four congressional races.

First District Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, a Republican, will face Democrat Christina Bohannan of Iowa City in November. Both easily beat primary challengers. Bohannan has run against Miller-Meeks twice before and finished 799 votes behind Miller-Meeks in 2024.

In the second district, there’s an open race since Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is running for the U.S. Senate. Democrat Lindsay James of Dubuque won a three-way primary. James said she plan to reach voters of any party, not just her fellow Democrats. “They’re interested in someone who is serious about the needs of their neighbors,” James said, “and as a person of faith, that is me.”

Joe Mitchell, a real estate developer from Clear Lake, won the Republican nomination in the second congressional district. Mitchell said he’ll be the only Republican member of congress who has refused to accept donations from Political Action Committees. “People have felt like decades that they’ve been left behind,” Mitchell said. “Washington has been passing legislation for themselves and not for places like Iowa.”

In the third district, there was no primary competition for Republican incument Zach Nunn of Ankeny, who’s seeking a third term in the House and Democrat Sarah Trone-Garriott, a pastor from West Des Moines, didn’t have a primary opponent either. In the fourth district, Dave Dawson of Lawton won a three way primary for the Democratic Party’s nomination. Dawson, who’s a Woodbury County prosecutor, will face Republican Chris McGowan in November. McGowan leads the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce and did not have a primary opponent.