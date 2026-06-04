Campaign warns Iowa parents about the severe risks of e-bikes, scooters

AAA is launching a campaign in Iowa called “E-Ride Ready” which aims to help parents better understand the risks of letting their kids use electric scooters and e-bikes without proper training or safety gear.

AAA Iowa spokesman Brian Ortner says there is no clear data from the state on e-device injuries and deaths, but there is data from Iowa hospitals.

“Just look at the Des Moines area, from Iowa Methodist and Blank Children’s, greater than 1,000% increase in e-bike and scooter injury since 2022,” Ortner says, “and Cedar Rapids, they’ve seen an increase too.”

There are no statewide laws in Iowa regulating where e-devices can be ridden, there’s no set minimum age for riders, and there’s no law requiring helmets, though some Iowa cities and counties are starting to pass regulations.

The motor club’s campaign is designed to help parents understand how e-devices operate, choose helmets designed for the speed and type of device, and identify where riders can safely and legally ride.

“Risk with e-bikes and e-scooters is something that needs to be taken into strong consideration,” Ortner says. “Speed on these vehicles is exceeding what is typically done on a normal bicycle. It can exceed skill level. If you don’t have the experience with traffic rules or hazards or being able to control the device, it makes it harder.”

A survey of data from the past year from Emplify Health by Gundersen found 53-percent of e-bike and scooter riders who were hurt were not wearing helmets, while 73-percent of their crashes were due to the rider losing control. Ortner says regular bicycle helmets may not bring sufficient protection for the speeds these electric devices can reach.

“There are specific helmets for using e-scooters. When you bring speed and weight of the vehicle into play, you definitely want to increase the protection. Any helmet that can be worn is great protection compared to none,” Ortner says, “but if you’re using those e-bikes and e-scooters with the speed, and many people are riding those on regular streets, not just on sidewalks or driveways or neighborhoods.”

E-bikes and scooters are considerably smaller than a car and visibility is a significant problem if they’re taken into traffic. Ortner says e-device riders need to be responsible and make the effort to be better seen.

“With the device itself, putting reflectors on it, putting bright reflective tape on them, wearing bright clothes,” Ornter says. “Take those headphones off, make sure as you’re riding one of those devices that you can hear and be perceptive to what is going on around you.”

A U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission review found e-device-related injuries rose an average of 23 percent nationwide from 2017 to 2022, contributing to more than 360-thousand emergency room visits and 233 deaths.