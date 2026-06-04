Hail, high winds, heavy rain possible in SW and central Iowa

There’s an elevated risk for severe weather over much of Iowa this afternoon and tonight, according to meteorologist Andrew Ansorge at the National Weather Service office in metro Des Moines.

“As we move into late afternoon and more so tonight, we expect to see storms start producing heavy rainfall, especially in southwest into portions of central Iowa,” Ansorge says. “Before that too, there might be a few severe storms as well with hail, and maybe even a few tornadoes in southwest Iowa possible.”

A Flood Watch will be posted starting at 1 PM through late tonight for 22 southwest and central Iowa counties. That area includes: Shenandoah, Council Bluffs, Atlantic, Lamoni, Des Moines and Ames.

“Those are the areas that look most primed as far as rainfall totals of two to four inches by tomorrow morning, even maybe some locally higher amounts,” Ansorge says. “So those rainfall totals, along with just how fast the rain will come down, the soil may not be able to absorb it fast enough, so we might see some isolated areas of flash flooding.”

There are multiple chances for rain over the next several days, and the forecast calls for highs climbing into the low to mid 90s by Tuesday or Wednesday.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)