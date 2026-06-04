Missouri teen identified as victim in fatal semi-train crash in Poweshiek County

The Iowa State Patrol has identifed the victim in a fatal semi-train accident in Poweshiek County.

The Patrol accident report says 14-year-old Robert Orton of Palmyra, Missouri, was a passenger in the semi and died at the scene. The truck was driven by his 38-year-old father Michael Orton, and the report says Orton failed to yield at the railroad crossing.

The crash happened on Highway 21 in Poweshiek County between Brooklyn and Victor Wednesday. Michael Orton was flown to University Hospitals in Iowa City. No condition report was given. The train’s engineer and conductor were treated for minor injuries.

Twenty cars on the train derrailed and the DOT says the highway may be closed for a few days for clean up.