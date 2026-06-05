Iowa Supreme Court rules in University of Iowa scholarship case

The Iowa Supreme Court says the University of Iowa cannot modify a scholarship designated for black students to make it comply with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action.

Ezra Totton, who was black, donated money for the scholarship in his will when he died in 1997 after getting his doctorate at the UI. ACLU of Iowa executive director Mark Stringer says they fought the move modify the scholarship to make it available for first-generation students. “The scholarships are distributed from private funds, not government funds, and therefore the law protecting the wishes of the donor applies and limits when a charity, in this case, the University of Iowa, goes against those wishes,” he says.

Stringer says the Iowa Supreme Court ruling directs that this case be returned to district court to decide how the funds should be dealt with. “Using the following guidance, allowing an advocate for the donor’s intent to participate in the proceedings, considering the entire terms of Dr. Totten’s will and other relevant evidence, and consider a release of the restriction or an order that the money be given without the restriction to another institution,” he says.

Ezra Totton got a doctorate in chemistry at the University of Iowa in 1945 after earlier being refused admission to the University of Tennessee because he was black. He gave the UI $35,000 for the scholarship and that fund is now around $58,000.