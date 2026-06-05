Rustic wildlife area, home to rare turtles & salamanders, is Iowa’s newest park

A rare event is scheduled in central Iowa tomorrow, the grand opening of an 1,100-acre wildlife area, the single largest park acquisition in Polk County Conservation history.

Jessica Lown, the agency’s community outreach supervisor, says the vast landscape known as the Brenton Slough, north of Grimes and near the Dallas County border, has been privately owned by the Brenton family since the 1880s.

“I think the family collectively had some conversations,” Lown says, “and eventually came to the decision that it was a really special place for them and they wanted it to remain a special place that was nature-based and they wanted that to continue on into perpetuity.”

Dozens of organizations and more than 700 households donated to the project to make the $8-million purchase possible. For nearly a century and a half, Lown says this expanse of land has been protected by the family as a private hunting ground and bird sanctuary.

“A lot of migratory birds during migration season,” Lown says. “We know that there are some rare species of turtles that exist out there. We see incredible salamanders. There have been really interesting studies on butterfly and moth populations out there and there’s some great rare species there as well.”

While it’s now a Polk County park, don’t go out expecting paved roads and picnic areas with traditional wooden tables and grills for cooking. Lown says the county’s priority will be to ensure the land stays wild and natural.

“There is minimal infrastructure out there. There’s a gravel parking lot for now and we’re working on some mowed paths. There’s no plumbing out there, so no restrooms,” Lown says. “It is going to be very rustic. It will be an experience for folks who want to lace up those hiking boots, put on the long pants and really go hiking through the prairie and hiking through the timber.”

Saturday’s grand opening event runs from 9 AM to noon.

“We’ve got our hayride set up so that we can actually give folks a tour around this vast park area. There’s going to be some hands-on nature activities,” Lown says. “You’ll get a chance to talk to some of the researchers who are doing really incredible wildlife research and also water quality research out there. It’s a great opportunity to get a first glimpse and explore the park.”

It’s a truly wild area and vehicle access is limited to the event space.