Body of missing WDM man found at Sun Valley Lake

The body of a central Iowa man was recovered over the weekend from a southwest Iowa lake.

The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office says search/rescue crews recovered the body of 70-year-old Ronald Brown from West Des Moines at around 11:20 a.m. Sunday.

His daughter said on social media her father was last seen in the area of Sun Valley Lake in northeastern Ringgold County, at around 7 a.m. Saturday.

He was reported missing a few hours later.

Members of the Midwest Regional Dive Team searched the lake and surrounding area Saturday, but were unable to locate Brown.

They resumed their search Sunday morning.

(Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)