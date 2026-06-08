Olympic-level international contest for aerobatic pilots to be held in Mason City

Organizers of the World Aerobatic Championship are announcing plans to relocate the organization’s 2026 event to northern Iowa late this summer.

David Sims, manager of the Mason City Municipal Airport, says the event is the premier international competition in precision aerobatic flight.

“This is an international championship, many compare it to the Olympics for some of the best aerobatic pilots from around the world,” Sims says. “This is only the fifth time the United States has hosted the World Championship. This championship, we’re expecting to draw about 100 to 150 pilots, judges, team personnel, volunteers, family members and enthusiasts from all around the globe.”

Sims says the week-long competition should be a financial boost to the area.

“Organizers anticipate the event generates significant economic activity for our area, with hotel stays, restaurant visits, local transportation and tourism,” Sims says. “These individuals will be here for about two weeks as they practice for the event and then compete during the week of the August 24th.”

Sims says the airport will also be hosting, for the second straight year, the Midwest Attitude Adjustment International Aerobatic Club Regional Qualifier August 14th through the 16th. Sims says a north-central Iowan that is part of the U.S. team helped bring the regional and national competitions here.

“A lot of the credit I have to give to Aaron McCartan from Algona. He is a member of the U.S. team competing in this championship and has helped to get the regional competition to Mason City,” Sims says. “Because of how well we handled the regional competition, it really helped us get our foot in the door and make a good proposal to the world team and have that competition brought to Mason City.”

The world competition runs August 24th through September 2nd. Organizers earlier this spring voted to move the competition from Batavia, New York, to Mason City.

(Bob Fisher, KGLO, Mason City)