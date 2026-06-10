Attorney General settlement provides reimbursement to Iowans for COVID tests

Iowa’s Attorney General announced a multi-state settlement today with a company that allegedly overcharged for COVID testing.

Iowa and 17 other states allege that GS Labs overcharged patients, unlawfully charged administrative fees, and failed to deliver timely COVID-19 test results from 2020 to 2022. The settlement includes around $430,000 in administrative fees for Iowans, $59,000 to those who paid cash and were overcharged for tests, and around $1,700 for those who did not receive test results within three days.

You can determine your eligibility for reimbursement by completing an only verification process at www.gslabstesting.com