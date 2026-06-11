Falling tree kills man in Des Moines during thunderstorm

Authorities say one person was killed by a falling tree in central Iowa during this morning’s severe weather.

Des Moines police say the man who died had been struck by a tree that broke apart during the thunderstorm about 8 AM.

Police and the fire department responded to a call about a traumatic injury at a homeless encampment in the city’s Prospect Park neighborhood.

First responders found the 54-year-old man critically injured.

A police news release says despite lifesaving efforts, including CPR, the man died at the scene.

A death investigation is underway.