Iowa State Park Passport offers discounts, prizes to park visitors

People who track their visits to Iowa parks on a smart phone app can accumulate points and win prizes.

This is the seventh year the State Park Passport program. “All you have to do is download the app to your phone, head out to a park and check in…As you explore you earn points and those points turn into great prizes including camping discounts, tote bags and a chance for three night stay at a state park,” Iowa Department of Natural Resources Director Kayl Lyons said. “Since we first launched it in 2020, more than 34,000 people have downloaded the app..It’s become a beloved tradition for families looking to explore our beautiful state and spend quality time outside.”

Backbone State Park, Iowa’s first state park, opened in northeast Iowa in 1920. Lyons agency now oversees 63 state parks, forests and recreation areas.

“Iowa state parks play a critical role in our state’s history. Each year they draw millions of visitors from right here at home and all across the country by providing first class outdoor recreation in Iowa’s most beautiful outdoor spaces,” Lyon said. “They are places where memories are made and communities thrive.”

This year’s State Park Passport contest ends October 31st. The grand prize drawing is for a three-night stay in a cabin at Pine Lake State Park, near Eldora.