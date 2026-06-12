Southwest Iowa house pierced by barn boards during Thursday’s storm

As Iowans deal with the aftermath of Thursday’s severe weather, National Weather Service forecasters say a few storms with damaging winds and large hail are possible in parts of Iowa tonight.

John Hanson, who lives near Stanton, said neighbors helped his family clear debris from yesterday’s storm that sent boards from a barn through the walls of their house. “That side of the barn is probably 100 yards from the house,” Hanson said. “We had a one-by-six that was six foot into the house. We had a two-by-four that was eight inches into the wall and then there’s nails from the barn that look like you shot them into the wall.”

Hanson’s farm is about seven miles south of Stanton, near the town of Bethesda. “The winds that came through at Essex were reported at 90 miles per hour,” he said. “We were also in that band I think, mostly straight-line (winds). A little bit of hail here at our house.”

Hanson said there were reports of baseball-sized hail about 10 miles south of his homestead.

(By Brent Barnett, Brownfield Ag News; photo courtesy of John Hanson)