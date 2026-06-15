Iowa’s major political parties hold state conventions, rally with candidates

The race for governor dominated the state conventions Democrats and Republicans held this weekend.

Republican businessman Zach Lahn finished about 1600 votes ahead of Congressman Randy Feenstra on June 2 and state convention delegates cheered GOP chair Jeff Kaufmann as he declared the primary fight over. “The grassroots have spoken,” Kaufmann said.

Governor Kim Reynolds, who did not back a candidate in the Primary, referred to Lahn as “the real deal.”

“Zach Lahn just won one of the most remarkable primaries this state has seen in years,” Reynolds said and the crowd cheered. “…A conservative outsider who believes in Iowa First.”

Lahn began his convention speech by thanking GOP delegates for uniting behind his campaign. “I know that not every one of you was a voter for me, but I as you have come around this campaign,” Lahn said, then he thanked the four Republicans he defeated in the primary. Lahn ended his remarks by calling Rob Sand, his Democratic opponent, the establishment candidate.

“You all know what the left has been doing across the country. They’ve been putting up candidates who act like moderates and govern like radicals…but I’m telling you our campaign is going to lift the veil on what Rob Sand really is and show that he is the radical that he is,” Lahn said, to applause.

Sand spoke to Democratic delegates meeting 12 miles away at almost the same time and seemed to directly respond to Lahn and Republicans. “They like to use scary words like ‘California’ or ‘New York’ to suggest scary ideas,” Sand said, drawing laughs from Democrats, “because they want to talk fear…rather than having a conversation about their record, with what that they have done to the state of Iowa.”

Sand emphasized that Republicans have held the governor’s office and a majority of seats in the legislature for a decade. “Our broken two-choice system has led them to believe that they can do anything they want for insiders and special interest groups and they won’t be held accountable,” Sand said. “That ends in November.”

Derek Wulf, who farms near Hudson, was confirmed as Lahn’s pick for lieutenant governor on Saturday. “We’re going to win this because Iowa’s still conservative,” Wulf said in his convention speech. “Rob, we’re smart enough to know the difference between real conservatives and what you’re playing to be.”

Democrats confirmed Dave Muhlbauer, a Crawford County farmer, as Sand’s running mate. “When you’re raised on the farm and there’s a lot of work to be done, but put on your boots and you get to work,” Muhlbauer said, “and I’ve got to tell you, in our state, there is a lot of work to be done.”

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart said the party has built “the biggest grassroots operation” it’s had in a decade. “Around 60 organizers already hired and trained and 25 offices in the process of opening up all across Iowa,” Hart said. “That’s going to make a diffrence.”

The General Election is on November 3 — 141 days away.