Iowa’s U.S. Senate candidates Hinson, Turek rally with party faithful

The outcome of an Iowa race could tip the balance of political power in the U.S. Senate and the two major party candidates rallied with hundreds of supporters this weekend.

Democrat Josh Turek defeated Zach Wahls in the June 2nd Primary with about over 62% of the vote and made this appeal during his party’s state convention. “For those of you that did not vote for me, I humbly ask each and every one of you to join this campaign and help us push for change,” Turek said, to cheers.

Turek said Iowans are concerned about the farm economy, about rising food and gas prices, and about rising cancer rates and hospital closures. “This is not the Iowa that I grew up in. This is not the state that we all love, but I am also feeling hope here in Iowa for the first time in a very long time,” Turek said, “and it’s because of people like you.”

Republican Ashley Hinson told delegates at the GOP’s state convention Turek is “masquerading as a moderate.”

Democrats “have nominated a far-left fraud to run against me,” Hinson said. “…That’s what they do when they don’t have a message, when they don’t have a clear vision for the future of our country.”

Hinson, who won her Primary against Jim Carlin with 75% of the vote, was endorsed by President Trump. “No one, absolutely no one has fought harder or perservered through more than President Trump has for our country and he doesn’t have to do this,” Hinson said, drawing extened cheers as she praised Trump. “He is stepping up to fight for us and that is an endorsement I carry into November, into this fight.”

The General Election is on November 3.