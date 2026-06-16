One dead in head-on crash with semi near Boone

The Iowa State Patrol says one person was killed, another injured, in a head-on crash between an SUV and a semi on Monday in Boone County.

The patrol’s accident report indicates a Jeep Compass, driven by Bailey Jo Craven of Des Moines, was entering the oncoming lane and was in the path of an eastbound semi operated by Wyatt Corbin of Boone.

The SUV struck the semi head-on. A passenger in the SUV, 37-year-old Tristan Nelson of Ames, dies in the accident, while Craven was transported to Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines by Life Flight for treatment.

The semi driver was not injured.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)