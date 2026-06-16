Fake 20s appear in northeast Iowa during social media marketplace sales

The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office urges people to double-check their wallets after multiple reports of fake cash in circulation.

The bills look like real money but are marked “For Motion Picture Purposes” across the top and “In Props We Trust” on the back.

Sheriff Joe Kennedy tells KCRG-TV he went on social media to warn people after a woman tried to use the movie money at a baseball game, claiming she got the bill as payment for a Facebook Marketplace transaction.

“These interactions can be a little awkward, so you want to get them over and done with as quickly as possible,” Kennedy says, “but people really need to take the time to look at the money and make sure that what they’re getting is actual U.S. currency.”

Three recent cases of the counterfeit bills are reported in the county.

Kennedy says to check your cash stash, as there’s no sense of how many fake bills are out there.

If you spot any, contact the sheriff’s office.