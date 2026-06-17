Much of Iowa will see storms at some point today

Storms have been moving into Iowa overnight and this morning. National Weather Service meteorologist Kristy Carter says it’s the first round, with more to come.

“We’re looking at some possible redevelopment in the afternoon hours that could happen in portions of central Iowa, but it’s really the eastern half of Iowa with southeast Iowa in particular,” Carter says. She says the risk in southeast Iowa is at a level three, with five being the highest.

The afternoon storms also carry a risk. “It could have the large hail damaging winds gusts, but also potential for a tornado,” she says. Carter says the thunderstorms aren’t the only weather we’ll see. “So there is a wind advisory out in portions of northwest Iowa as well as far southwest Iowa. We are looking at some strong gusty winds that are going to be happening kind of outside of the storms on Wednesday,” Carter says.

Carter says there looks to be two different rounds of wind. “Southern Iowa is going to have some of those really gusty winds in the morning. But then northern into portions of central and eastern Iowa are going to see those gusty winds kind of during the afternoon and evening,” she says.

Carter says our cool weather is going to warm up into mid to upper 80s in much of central and southern Iowa, and we’ll get warm moist air coming back into Iowa. “There is a bit of a heavy rain threat, mainly in eastern Iowa,” she says. “They’re going to be pretty progressive storms, so it’s going to be just a little bit harder for like one location to get a pretty significant amount of rain.”

Carter says there could be some isolated areas getting an inch or two of rain. She says there will be all types of different weather today, so it’s important to keep an eye on the changing situations.