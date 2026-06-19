Iowa Supreme Court rules in human trafficking case

The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld a lower court opinion dismissing a human trafficking charge against a Polk County man.

Kevin Lind was charged with human trafficking after police say he negotiated with an undercover police officer to have sex with her and what he thought was her underage daughter. He was shown fake photos of the girl as there was not an actual daughter. Lind faced a possible life sentence.

The district court dismissed the charge saying there was no actual victim in the case. The Iowa Supreme Court upheld the ruling, saying the 2024 law did not allow the charge in this type of situation. The law was changed in 2025 to allow prosecution to specifically address this type of case.