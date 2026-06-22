Safety team calls on Iowans to take note of blue signs at rail crossings

Small blue signs are posted at thousands of rail crossings in Iowa and those signs can be lifesavers if there’s trouble on the tracks.

The Iowa Department of Transportation’s rail safety team is working to raise awareness about what are known as Emergency Notification System (ENS) signs.

Amanda Martin, the Iowa DOT’s rail director, says most people don’t pay attention to the signs, or even notice that they exist.

“It’s actually pretty surprising, the folks that we find that have never seen them before, even folks that have businesses very close by to these crossings, they have never seen the blue sign,” Martin says, “so that’s why we’re trying to get the awareness out.”

Each blue-and-white sign has an emergency telephone number along with another number that identifies that individual rail crossing, and they’re both vital.

“If folks happen to get stuck on the tracks, if they happen to notice a malfunction with the crossing system, like the lights, gates, that sort of thing, they can call that number,” Martin says, “and it will get them directly to somebody at the railroad.”

If your vehicle is hung up on the tracks or you spot another vehicle that’s stuck, calling that 800-number could provide the railroad enough time to get an approaching train stopped and prevent disaster.

“One thing we do recommend is folks not stand on the tracks when they’re trying to make that phone call,” Martin says. “So if you need to take a picture of the sign and then walk away from the tracks, that would be great.”

In an emergency situation, Iowans are conditioned to call 9-1, but Martin says if the emergency is near a railroad crossing, the first call should be to the 800-number on the sign.

“If you’re stuck on the right-of-way of the railroad, which would be the tracks or near the tracks, to the point where you could be in danger,” Martin says, “definitely call the ENS sign immediately and then feel free to call 911.”

Iowa has more than 6,500 railroad crossings. If you don’t see a sign and there’s a problem on the tracks, Martin says to call 911. Wednesday is ENS Sign Awareness Day.