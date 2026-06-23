Iowa sees thousands of people lose SNAP benefits

Nearly 25,000 fewer Iowans are enrolled in a federal food assistance program than before the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill became law.

The wide-ranging law reduced federal funding by 20-percent for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Ryan Bobst, executive director of the North Liberty Community Pantry, says they’ve seen a 36-percent increase in the number of households served, while rising demand hits already-stressed pantries.

“The need is not going away,” Bobst says. “We would hope that people could meet their needs without SNAP but they’re just seeking assistance in a more informal or from a nonprofit setting.”

The law adds new work requirements for some SNAP recipients, and certain types of immigrants, like refugees, no longer qualify for benefits.

John Boller, board chair of the Iowa Hunger Coalition, says while some people have stopped qualifying for SNAP, others have stopped enrolling because of confusion around the new guidelines.

“That confusion certainly drives the decision to either continue on the program or apply at all,” Boller says. “Some people might not even choose to apply just because they’re assuming that they’re not eligible, when in fact, they might be.”

Boller says the group is asking Iowa’s congressional delegation to oppose further SNAP cuts and work on restoring eligibility for people who lost it under the law.

(By Isabella Luu, Iowa Public Radio)