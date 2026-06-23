Judge blocks SNAP waivers for Iowa and other states

A federal district court judge has blocked waivers given to Iowa and five other states on how federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits can be used.

Iowa’s waiver allowed the state to keep people from buying food that is not considered to be healthy, like pop and candy, with SNAP benefits. The judge’s ruling says the states may have a genuine desire to improve the health of SNAP households by encouraging healthy choices, but it says they have to follow the rules laid out in the law. The law only restricts using the SNAP benefits for “alcoholic beverages, tobacco, hot foods or hot food products prepared for immediate consumption.”

Governor Kim Reynolds issued this statement on the ruling:

“For decades, the USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program has fallen short of its original intent to provide low-income families with affordable access to nutritious food. With a broad definition of eligible foods-one that excludes only alcohol, tobacco, and hot foods-taxpayers are subsidizing so-called nutrition benefits that today include soft drinks and candy while 40% of American adults and 20% of children are obese,” said Governor Kim Reynolds. “I’m proud that Iowa is among the states leading the type of SNAP reforms necessary to promote better nutrition, health, and well-being. The changes proposed aren’t a mandate-SNAP members can choose what they want, but the state won’t pay for unhealthy foods. The court’s decision is short-sighted and does nothing to improve the health of our country. In the meantime, Iowa will continue to work on our plan to do exactly that.”