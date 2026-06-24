Crop insurance guidance key for Iowa farmers recovering from June storms

A southwest Iowa crop insurance agent says producers who were impacted by recent severe storms should focus first on documenting losses and contacting their agents.

Kaleb Tillman is with United Group Insurance in Shenandoah and Red Oak.

“Have them go over and discuss with you what needs to be done next, whether or not you need to turn in a claim, what your coverage levels are, what you got coverage for,” Tillman says. “Early on in the year like this, there is still a possibility sometimes for replant and that sort of thing.”

The National Weather Service says at least eight tornadoes hit southwest Iowa on June 11th, causing widespread crop and structural damage on many farms.

Tillman says, unfortunately, he’s been receiving many calls because of that storm system.

“A lot of hail damage, wind damages, and weather events in between,” he says. “Between the wet spots out in the fields, and washouts, and all that sort of thing, it’s looking like this might be a pretty tough fall harvest.”

Tillman says if a claim is filed, timing can vary from farm-to-farm. “This was a fairly large storm system that covered a lot of area, the company you’re with, and just how soon they are able to get adjusters out there to take a look, depending on the workload.”

He says farmers should also notify their agent if they intend to replant impacted fields.

(By Brent Barnett, Brownfield Ag News)