Iowa state veterinarian says spread of parasite is very concerning

Animal health officials in Iowa are closely monitoring the spread of New World screwworm, with 15 cases confirmed in the U.S. this month in Texas and New Mexico. The larvae of the parasitic flies burrow down into the open wounds of warm-blooded animals.

Matthew Brewer, a professor of veterinary medicine at Iowa State University, says moving infected animals is likely the biggest risk for spreading the pests.

“Human intervention, putting animals on trucks and taking them other places and not paying attention and not examining animals is more of a risk than these flies just flying by themselves long distance, even though it’s possible,” Brewer says.

Iowa ag officials have issued guidance for moving animals from infested zones into the state. The screwworm was eradicated from the U.S. and Central America decades ago, but it has made its way north again in recent years, which worries Jeff Kaisand, Iowa’s state veterinarian.

“This is very concerning,” Kaisand says. “We’re kind of at a crossroads.”

Kaisand says livestock producers and pet owners should routinely inspect their animals for open wounds.

“If you see any maggots or anything that’s odd, report to your veterinarian.”

Kaisand says animals can survive New World screwworm if they receive care quickly.

(By Rachel Cramer, Iowa Public Radio)