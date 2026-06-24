Man who fled Humboldt County deputies found

Pochontas and Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man today who was wanted after fleeing a traffic stop near Gilmore City last night.

A tip said 41-year-old Clayton Nielson was at a residence in Gilmore City. Deputies say Nielson backed into a patrol car before he fled. He is charge with assault on a peace officer, second degree criminal mishief, interference with offical acts, eluding, reckless driving.

He is being held on a $30,000 bond and the Pochontas County Sheriff is expected to filing additional charges.