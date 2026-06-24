Search underway near Gilmore City for hit-and-run suspect

A manhunt is underway in north-central Iowa’s Humboldt County after a driver fled from a traffic stop last night near Gilmore City.

When deputies attempted to speak with the male driver, he became extremely agitated and non-compliant.

The male then backed up to flee the scene and struck a Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office vehicle causing minor damage.

The subject was chased to a nearby grass field where he stopped. When law enforcement attempted to negotiate and de-escalate the situation, the male then took off again.

There was brief chase that followed in farm fields until eventually entering a heavily wooded quarry property north of Gilmore City.

The vehicle then became disabled in the timber and brush with individual fleeing the scene.

A search then started until it was suspended. Law enforcement is resuming the search today.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)