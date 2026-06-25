Fire at auto shop in rural Cass County produces big flames and explosions

Multiple fire departments from Cass and Montgomery Counties were called in to fight a massive fire at an auto shop building Wednesday afternoon, in rural Cass County.

Griswold Fire Chief J.C. Wyman says they were called out at around 4:45 p.m. and found the 80-by-80 foot steel-framed building engulfed in flames and smoke. “A very big fire, a lot of heat and we needed a lot of water,” he says. He says there were numerous burning vehicles outside the building and some ag equipment on fire inside, and that led to lots of explosions.

“Some of it was tires blowing off vehicles outside that were burning up. It was hard to tell were all the explosions were coming from as well,” Wyman says. He says there also likely propane tanks blowing up. Wyman says the Elliot, Grant, Lewis, Cumberland, Red Oak, Stanton, Villisca and Messina departments helped bring in water to fight the fire, while people in the area brought in food and bottled water for firefighters working in the heat.

Wyman isn’t sure yet how the fire started. “There was some automotive work going on inside, they were repairing some things, so not exactly sure,” he says. “I talk to the….shop owner later and he wasn’t even sure exactly what sparked it to pinpoint what is was. They just knew that all of a sudden something was on fire at the back of the shop.”

There were no injuries or cases of heat exhaustion reported. Griswold crews were on the scene until about 8:30 p.m. with other crews heading back to their quarters about 45 minutes earlier. The shop was deemed a total loss. A nearby residence was not affected by the heat and flames, thanks to a northwest wind.

(By Ric Hansen, KJAN, Atlantic)