Iowa may see triple-digit heat indices by Sunday

Forecasters say high temperatures statewide will be in the 70s and 80s for the next few days, but the heat of summer will hit Iowa with full force soon, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Alexis Jimenez.

“The end of this weekend and into the start of next week, we’re looking at temperatures bumping up into the mid- and even upper-90s, really into the middle of next week,” Jimenez says.

Heat indices may well reach above 100 degrees, and that steamy weather is expected to stick around and continue into the Independence Day weekend.

“We’re looking at a high chance of above-normal temperatures going into next weekend for much of the Midwest region,” Jimenez says, “and even some additional precipitation looks to be likely in that timeframe, too.”

Forecasters say there’s a chance of showers tonight in parts of Iowa, and again on Saturday night.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)