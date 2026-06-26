Iowa counties face big expense to change speed limit signs by next week

A bundle of new state laws take effect next Wednesday, and one in particular has county crews across Iowa scrambling to comply by July 1st.

The new law will raise the speed limit on all two-lane state highways by five miles an hour.

While it doesn’t sound like much, Hamilton County Supervisor Chairman Rick Young says it will require a lot of work — and expense — for county road workers to install scores of new signs.

“There’ll be a change of speed limits from 55 to 60,” Young says. “We’re working with the sheriff and the engineers department are working on satisfying those needs.”

Many studies indicate faster speeds can lead to more severe injuries and deaths in crashes, so Young says he’s disappointed by the speed limit hike after so much progress to make the roads safer.

“We have lowered the death rate on highways to nearly 250 people, as compared to multiple years prior where there was 350 deaths in the state, so it’s unfortunate,” Young says. “Many of us believe that the legislature chose to do that for lack of safety for one, and also for the cost. It’s going to cost thousands of dollars for the county.”

The Iowa legislature approved the speed increase this spring. Governor Kim Reynolds signed the bill into law earlier this month.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)