Iowa Libertarian running for US House says RFK, Jr. talked to him about dropping out

Rick Stewart of Cedar Rapids, the Libertarian Party candidate running in Iowa’s second congressional district, says U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., called him two weeks ago and asked him to consider dropping out.

The Washingont Post was first to report the contact. The Cedar Rapids Gazette has posted audio of the call on its website. “Ultimately you have to ask yourself the same question I did: Is it more important for me to run as an independent to make a point,” Kennedy said, “or could I make an agreement that puts me in a position where I could make a real different in people’s lives?” In August of 2024 Kennedy ended his independent campaign for president and endorsed President Trump.

Kennedy told Stewart he admires his idealism, but Kennedy suggested Stewart could have greater impact on federal policy if he drops out. “I can’t go into specifics because there’s legal prohibitions about that,” Kennedy said. “…If there’s something specific you want to work on, I will be your advocate.”

Stewart is the second Iowa Libertarian running for an Iowa congressional seat who says he’s been contacted by RFK, Jr., highlighting concerns Libertarians will draw votes away from Republican candidates and tip the balance of power in congress to Democrats.