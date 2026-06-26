Many Iowans plan to stay close to home for July 4th weekend

The travel forecast for the upcoming Independence Day holiday shows only slightly more residents in Iowa and six other Midwestern states will be on the road or in the air for the long weekend, compared to a year ago.

AAA-Iowa spokesman Brian Ortner says gasoline prices have been volatile for months and it’s made some would-be travelers in the region skittish about how much they’ll have to spend on a short get-away vacation.

“When it comes to the 4th of July holiday itself, it’s too early to know what drivers should expect to pay at the pump,” Ortner says, “but if we look at the way prices are sitting currently across the state of Iowa, things are looking good to where we were a week ago, even a month ago.”

The statewide average for gas is $3.53 a gallon, that’s down seven-cents from last week and down 61-cents from last month. Iowa’s average price a year ago was $3.01.

While driving and air travel numbers are down for the region, the motor club says cruising and other modes of transportation — like buses and trains — are seeing growth.

“They’ve gone up, but just not as large of a jump as we’ve seen over the past couple of years through the busier travel season,” he says. “Higher travel costs are offsetting some of the demand for the travel, but people are still making it a priority. An area where they want to still spend and are willing to spend dollars is making those trips with family and friends.”

We’re in the midst of what are considered the 100 deadliest days of the year, the period running from Memorial Day to Labor Day, where there’s typically a significant spike in fatal car crashes. Ortner says the Independence Day weekend is among the most dangerous to be on the road.

“There are more teen drivers on the road, with no school. More activities taking place, the experience of teen drivers, but also when it comes to Independence Day, the celebrations that come with it, and nobody’s saying not to go out and celebrate,” he says. “We’re just asking you to be safe and make plans to celebrate safely.”

Rather than staying home, many travelers are choosing to offset higher travel costs by taking shorter vacations, picking destinations closer to home, and cutting back on extras like eating out and souvenirs.