National party considers fine if Iowa Democrats hold unsanctioned Caucuses first

National Democrats are proposing a $270,000 fine for any state party that defies the national party’s approved schedule and holds an early voting contest in the 2028 presidential race.

At the urging of President Biden, the Iowa Democratic Party’s Caucuses lost first-in-the-nation status in 2024 after a delay in the 2020 Caucus results. Some prominent Iowa Democrats have suggested holding their Caucuses first in 2028, with or without the national party’s blessing. National Democrats are now considering the Iowa Caucuses for one of the handful of slots at the start of the 2028 presidential campaign.

The Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee is recommending a hefty fine for states that jump ahead on the presidential nominating calendar, plus ignoring that schedule would mean the state party could not send delegates to the Democratic Party’s 2028 national convention. The Democratic National Committee is likely to consider the proposed sanctions at its meeting in August.

The Iowa Republican Party’s Caucuses retained first-in-the-nation status in 2024 and are poised to be the first contest for the party’s 2028 presidential candidates.