Iowa cities may permit ‘social districts’ for public alcohol consumption

A new state law that takes effect Wednesday will let cities designate temporary zones where people may buy alcohol from a bar or restaurant and legally carry it around and drink it outside in an established social district.

Senator Jesse Green of Boone described the concept during Senate debate in late April. “A social district is a defined area in which the possession and consumption of alcoholic beverages is allowed on public streets, sidewalks and other public areas within the boundaries of this district,” Green said.

City ordinances must spell out the dates and the operating hours for these social districts or entertainment zones. Algona’s City Council has set the wheels in motion to create a social district for its annual Founders’ Day celebration the second weekend in July.