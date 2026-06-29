Central Iowa training center to focus on conserving land and water

A new classroom facility is opening in Marshall County that’ll be used to train more people to conserve water and soil. It’s on the demonstration farm owned by the Iowa chapter of the Land Improvement Contractors of America.

The group includes those who build wetlands, terraces and other structures to reduce erosion and nutrient pollution.

Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig says land improvement contractors are the “critical link” between concepts and “getting things on the ground.”

“It’s from that point where you say, we have a design that’s ready to go, a willing landowner, but somebody needs to make it happen,” Naig says, “and the land improvement contractor sits in that very important spot.”

Naig says Iowa needs more contractors to meet demand and scale up conservation practices.

The contractors hope the new space will make it easier for professionals, lawmakers and students to learn about soil and water conservation on the 80-acre property. Dave Flewelling is a contractor and board member of the association.

“If there’s any kind of conservation practice or structure in Iowa, this is the place to see it at,” Flewelling says. “We have everything.”

State chapter president Scott Bohle says the new training facility will make it easier to educate the next generation of professionals.

Bohle says, “There’s always a need for conservation contractors to help conserve the soil and the water.”

The nonprofit’s website says the association is dedicated to “professional land management practices that promote profitability while conserving our land and water resources for future enjoyment and prosperity of all.”

(By Rachel Cramer, Iowa Public Radio)