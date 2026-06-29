Jodi Huisentruit is remembered during ceremony, 31+ years after disappearing

It’s now been more than 31 years since Mason City TV anchor Jodi Huisentruit vanished from her apartment building’s parking lot while about to leave for the early morning shift.

To mark the anniversary of her disappearance, a memorial ceremony was held in front of television station KIMT this past Saturday morning.

Caroline Lowe, a former Minneapolis TV reporter and member of the FindJodi.com team, says Huisentruit should be enjoying life right now instead of being the subject of an unsolved mystery.

“Today, Jodi’s smiling face should be on a billboard in a big city where she landed her dream anchor job. Instead, it’s on billboards here in Mason City reminding people that Jodi is still missing,” Lowe says. “In the years since Jodi was abducted, there have been countless searches, promising leads, numerous true crime shows, decades of work by dedicated investigators, and still one thing remains unchanged, someone knows what happened, and they must stop sitting on that secret.”

Lowe says it’s time for someone to step forward with the information needed to solve the case.

“We are not here today to talk to the general public,” Lowe says. “After 31 years, our message is to an audience of one, one person, or someone that person has confided in who has carried the information since June 27th, 1995.”

Family spokeswoman Colleen Devine read a statement from Jodi’s family. The statement says it’s tough to watch sensationalistic actions of others who think they know all the answers in the case.

“As time has passed, we’ve been dealt a different kind of pain that sadly seems to come with a situation like this, and that is watching a person you deeply love and care for be reduced to sensationalism and clickbait,” Devine says. “It is hard to describe the heartache of watching a family member or a friend’s humanity be lost in the name of obtaining clicks, clout, or personal attention, especially when she’s not here to set the record straight for herself.”

Devine says the family is asking for the person or persons who have the answers to solve the case to come forward.

“The pain and anguish felt by us and all who love Jodi are immeasurable. True peace will only be given to us when Jodi is found and justice is served for all that has been lost,” Devine says. “To anyone out there who has key information that could lead us to Jodi or help solve this case, we beg you to please come forward and not make us continue to wait for answers. We implore you, if you know something, say something.”

If anyone has information about the Huisentruit case, they are asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636 or the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

(By Bob Fisher, KRIB, Mason City)