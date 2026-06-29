Recent sentences for drug cases in central and western Iowa

A man accused of selling meth and fentanyl in central Iowa and a woman accused of selling meth in Council Bluffs have been sentenced to federal prison.

Des Moines Police say they found 26-year-old Andrew Gordon Meyer slumped over in his vehicle in August of last year and the car was still running. Court documents indicate officers found cash, cocaine, meth and fentanyl in the car. Meyer has been sentenced to 15 and a half years in federal prison. He had previous drug- and gun-related convictions and was classified as a “career offender” under federal sentencing guidelines.

An Omaha woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for distribution of meth in Council Bluffs. Prosecutors say 43-year-old Summer Louisa Chrans admitted she made bulk purchases of meth in one pound and half-a-pound quantities.