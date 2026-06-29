Two people are killed in Saturday crashes in Adair, Harrison counties

Two separate weekend crashes in western Iowa each claimed a life.

A 17-year-old from Cass County died late Saturday night during a rollover accident in Adair County.

The Iowa State Patrol said the unidentified teen was from Lewis, and was one of five people in a vehicle driven by a 17-year-old from Anita, that rolled-over near the Cass-Adair County line.

No names were released.

The patrol also reports 70-year-old William Sterler, of Sheldon, died at a local hospital, following a UTV crash west of Magnolia Saturday evening in Harrison County.

The operator of the UTV, 64-year old Kathleen Sterler, also of Sheldon, suffered from what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)