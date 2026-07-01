Changes in Iowa’s human trafficking law go into effect July 1

A new state law going into effect tomorrow will provide more protections to victims of human trafficking. It also gives prosecutors an expanded definition of human trafficking that includes patronizing and soliciting victims, plus any minor involved in a child abuse investigation will be screened for signs that they may be a victim of human trafficking.

Representative Brian Lohse of Bondurant, who helped draft the law, said minors who are victimized by human traffickers can no longer be charged with prostitution, but will be immediately referred to state Protective Services. “It requires DHHS to develop a plan for restitution services for human trafficking victims and the number of restitution facilities that are needed within this state,” Lohse said during House debate of the policy, “because of as this moment there no such facilities that are specifically for and only for minors.”

Lohse and other legislators who worked on the new law say it ensures trafficked children are no longer treated as offenders, but cared for as the victim of the adults who exploited them.