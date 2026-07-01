Former Senator Harkin endorses Democrat Jones for Iowa Ag Secretary

Former U.S. Senator Tom Harkin has endorsed Chris Jones, the Democrat running for Iowa Secretary of Agriculture.

Jones is a retired University of Iowa professor and author of a book titled “The Swine Republic: Struggles with the Truth about Agriculture and Water Quality.” Harkin said if Jones is elected, he will “turn the tables” and become “a really successful Secretary of Agriculture, not only for Iowa, but for the United States.” Jones said he shares “Harkin’s vision that a prosperous countryside and clean water are not contradictory” and Iowa must choose both.

Jones faces Republican Mike Naig, who has served as Iowa’s Ag Secretary since 2018, in the General Election. A spokesman for Naig’s campaign was not immediately available for comment about Harkin’s endorsement. Harkin served 30 years in the U.S. Senate and did not seek reelection in 2014. He endorsed Democrat Josh Turek in May, who is running against Republican Ashley Hinson for Iowa’s open U.S. Senate seat.