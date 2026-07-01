Some Iowa counties saw record June rain, others remained dry

June is normally the wettest month of the year in Iowa and State Climatologist Justin Glisan says around half of the state did see record precipitation.

“If you take a line from the northeast corner to the southwest corner, basically stations southeast of that line were above average in terms of wetness. Particularly eastern and south central Iowa were in the top 20 wettest Junes on record with 154 years of statewide records,” Glisan says. Glisan says other parts of the state saw drought conditions expand. “West central Iowa getting into north central Iowa on the order of two to three inches below average, then there’s a pocket in west central Iowa where we had three to four inches below average,” he says.

Glisan says the wet side of the state slightly outweighed the dry. “Overall, statewide average was about 5.9 inches, and that’s about six tenths of an inch above average. So we had a slightly wetter than average statewide June,” Glisan says.

Glisan says June was also a split month for temperatures. “If you look at the first half of June, running above average temperature wise, we had temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s and getting in the June 10th, 11th, 12th timeframe, temperatures approaching the upper 80s and low 90s across the state,” he says. “And then we saw a pattern shift where we were below average by anywhere from four to six degrees for the rest of the month.”

He says the warm days pushed the statewide average up slightly. “About 71 degrees, only seven-tenths of a degree above average. So again, first half warm, second half cold, all averages out,” he says. Glisan says the heat dome that warmed things up this week will persist through 4th of July weekend.