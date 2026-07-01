Webster City metal machining company is bought by Italian firm

An Italian-based company, Bonomi Group, is buying a factory in north-central Iowa.

Perin Manufacturing Company is a precision machining manufacturer located in Webster City. The company specializes in the high-precision machining of turned and machined metal components.

Bonomi Group officials said the purchase serves as a strategic move by the company to produce precision parts directly within the United States, helping the manufacturer navigate international trade pressures and to bypass potential 50 percent tariffs.

The deal between Perin Manufacturing and with Bonomi North America will assist manufacturing capabilities into the global Italian group.

Perin employs 14 workers in Webster City.

(Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)