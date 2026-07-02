Two die in head-on crash in north-central Iowa

A wrong-way crash near Webster City claimed two lives.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was notified just after noon Wednesday of a white pickup truck that had entered the westbound lane of U.S. Highway 20 at the Webster City exit and was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.

Law enforcement authorities were dispatched to the area in an attempt to intercept the wrong-way vehicle.

Before emergency responders could arrive, the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction collided head-on with a westbound vehicle.

Both drivers died of their injuries in Wednesday’s accident.

For several hours Wednesday, the westbound lane of Highway 20 was closed to allow emergency personnel and investigators process the accident scene.

The names of the victims are being withheld by authorities.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)