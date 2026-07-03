New group touts outdoor recreation as key to better health

A new coalition is suggesting time outdoors can be an answer to rising rates of chronic diseases and mental health issues.

Chris Perkins is vice president of programs for the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable. “Time outside is core to each and every one of us,” Perkins said. “Whether you’re on the scenic trails of the Yellow River or Stephen’s State Forest, sailing Okoboji’s Great Lakes, riding the RAGBRAI, camping at Ledge’s State Park or just going for a walk in a local park, you know that outdoor recreation in Iowa isn’t just a ‘nice to have. It is essential.”

The Outdoor Recreation Roundtable is encouraging employers and insurance companies to offer incentives to people who spend time outside and the group argues increased physical activity in the outdoors can lower the total cost of health care. “Time outside is associated with reduced cortisol levels and rates of anxiety and depression,” Perkins said, “as well as improvements in chronic disease, like diabetes, obesity and heart disease.”

Perkins said the prevalence of electronics and screens in the lives of American children is disconnecting them from the natural world. “Whether you’re a hiker or a biker, a climber or a boater, a hunter or an angler, an RVer, a horseback rider or an ATV enthusiast,” Perkins said, “…accessible outdoor recreation is a primary driver of quality of life.”

State officials say 50,000 Iowans are employed in outdoor recreation and the industry annually contributes about $8 billion dollars to Iowa’s economy.