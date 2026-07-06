Freight train kills pedestrian in Council Bluffs

A man died in western Iowa over the weekend after being struck by a train.

The incident happened at around 4 PM Saturday in Council Bluffs when an unidentified male, estimated to be in his early 20s, was hit on the Union Pacific Railroad Main Line, in the area of South 11th and Avenue B.

The incident resulted in train traffic being halted for several hours, which blocked numerous roadways from 5th Avenue thru Avenue G.

Train traffic was allowed to resume around 8:30 PM.

The case remained under investigation by the Council Bluffs Police Department and the Union Pacific Railroad.

(By Ric Hanson, KJAN, Atlantic)