Plans announced for ‘America’s Harvest Festival’ at Iowa Capitol

State officials and financial supporters will be hosting an event this fall on the Iowa Capitol Grounds to mark the 250th anniversary of America’s independence.

“It’s been four days since the 4th of July and while the parades, picnics and fireworks are over, here in Iowa the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said this morning during a news conference on the Iowa Capitol steps.

Reynolds said “America’s Harvest Festival” on October 24 will showcase how Iowa agriculture has helped shape the nation. “The people, innovations and agricultural achievements that have made our state essential to the country’s independence, strength, and prosperity,” Reynold said. “It celebrates our history, our heritage — including iconic innovators like Norman Borlaug, Henry Wallace, George Washington Carver and, of course, countless others.”

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig, a co-chair of Iowa’s America 250 Task Force, said it’s fitting that the celebration is being held during harvest season. “We know that from the very beginning agriculture has been foundational to our country’s success,” Naig said. “Food security is national security and has been from the beginning and many of our farmers were some of the first defenders and protectors of this country and for the last 250 years farmers have fed and fueled and sustained this nation, producing the safest, most abundant, most affordable food supply in the world.”

Lieutenant Governor Chris Cournoyer, another co-chair of Iowa’s America 250 Task Force, said the festival will be the capstone of their work. “Our charge as a task force was clear: recognize Iowa’s integral role in America’s history,” she said, “and make sure that Iowans and the country know the impact this state has had on the America’s past, present and will have on America’s future.”

Displays will be set up on the grounds outside the Iowa Capitol Building. There will be historical reenactments, live music and vendors selling Iowa products — and the governor said there will be “plenty of food.” The event will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 24 and conclude as the sun sets. As of today, HyVee, Fareway, Iowa Farm Bureau, Caesar’s Entertainment and Growth Energy have committed to be financial sponsors of the festival.