Des Moines couple charged in infant’s death after dog attack

A man and a woman from central Iowa who were wanted in the death of a baby turned themselves in overnight.

Des Moines police say 37-year-old Elderidge Graham, Senior, and 30-year-old Kristi Haney each face multiple charges, including for child endangerment causing death.

Back in April, first responders were called to a Des Moines apartment on a report of an infant showing no signs of life — and the child couldn’t be revived.

Police say there was evidence the infant had been attacked by the couple’s dog, which was known to have been aggressive, and that they hadn’t been truthful about supervising the infant.

The dog, a pit bull/terrier, was euthanized. Graham and Haney are being held in the Polk County Jail.