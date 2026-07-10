Last mass this weekend at 76 Iowa Catholic churches

Over six dozen Catholic churches in northeast Iowa will hold their final weekend masses this Sunday. The changes are part of a reorganization of the Archdiocese of Dubuque.

The Archbishop of Dubuque says the consolidation is needed because attendance at masses across the 30 counties in the archdiocese has fallen nearly 50% in the last two decades and there are fewer priests to conduct the services. While regular masses will end after this weekend in 76 churches, the buildings will remain open for events like weddings, baptisms and funerals. Archidiocese spokesperson John Robbins says the plan is an opportunity for revival.

“We have this hope that through vibrancy, through combined efforts we will not have to close any parishes,” he says. “That is our hope.”

Marcy Horst attends mass in Vinton at one of the churches impacted and she’s worried people will not or cannot travel farther to attend mass. “For us, the vibrancy is praying with our parish family,” Horst said, “and I think we’re going to lose a lot of that and just losing all these people — I don’t understand how that’s okay.”

Catholics from several of the parishes have filed an appeal with the Vatican, asking for masses to continue at the affected parishes.

(By Gavin McGough, Iowa Public Radio)