Ex-Iowa nurse sentenced to federal prison on drug-related charges

A former registered nurse from LeMars will spend over two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug-related charges.

Forty-nine-year-old Chad Hoppe is a former employee of the Floyd Valley Health Center in Le Mars and has surrendered his state nursing license. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Hoppe diverted “staggering” amounts of fentanyl and another opioid for his own use, falsely claiming in paperwork that doctors had ordered doses of the pain medications for hospital patients. Prosecutors say in March of 2025, for example, Hoppe was working as a supervisor at the hospital and pulled out over 9000 micrgrams of fentanyl, 77% more than the closest staff member.

Hoppe pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and making false statements related to health care matters. A federal charge of acquiring a controlled substance through fraud or deceit was dismissed.