Initial meeting of Iowa Medicaid Fraud Elimination Task Force

Governor Kim Reynolds is asking a task force she’s appointed to examine Medicaid fraud, waste and abuse and produce a final report by October 29.

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, the task force chair, convened the group for the first time yesterday. “This report is going to deliver actionable recommendations for her consideration for a strategy to eliminate fraud and protect Iowa taxpayers,” Bird said. “We’ll also recommend strategies to use federal resources to improve the efficiency of Iowa’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.”

The Trump Administration announced in May that every state’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit was being evaluated before being re-certified and has indicated Hawaii’s will not be re-certified, meaning it will lose federal funding. Iowa’s Medicaid Fraud Elimination Task Force includes Iowa’s Attorney General as well as the heads of state agencies and representatives of the three private companies that manage Iowa’s Medicaid program.

“The goal here is to look at all the ways that we can work together to stop Medicaid fraud from happening and then when it does happen to make sure that we are holding hold those who commit Medicaid fraud, those providers accountable,” Bird said, “whether that’s through criminal prosecution…or by civil recovery of the taxpayer money.”

The latest available data, from the 2022 federal fiscal year, indicates 2.4 million dollars’ worth of Medicaid payments in Iowa were associated with fraud or abuse. Thirty-six other states had higher amounts of fraud in Medicaid. “I believe, especially as a prosecutor, there is no acceptable amount of Medicaid fraud,” Bird said. “When providers are commiting that Medicaid fraud, it is taking money away from the taxpayers that was supposed to be used for people who really need the Medicaid program and depend on it.”

The task force is creating a website where the public may submit their concerns about questionable Medicaid billing. Governor Reynolds, who is not seeking re-election, has indicated the task force should suggest ways to improve methods for the public to report suspected Medicaid fraud. State officials project the budget for Iowa’s Medicaid program will fall about $90 million short this year — so the governor approved a new, one-time state tax on Iowa health insurance companies that’s expected to cover that deficit.