Lakota man is credited with saving two lives in dramatic, fiery rescue

Authorities in northern Iowa say a man helped rescue two people from a car that was hit by a train just before the car burst into flames.

A 16-year-old driver and a 12-year-old passenger were headed south into Lakota when they were struck by an eastbound Union Pacific train just before 4 PM Tuesday.

The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office says Lakota resident Alex Horak called 911 after witnessing the crash and then pulled the boys out of the vehicle after it had started on fire.

Each of the boys was airlifted to St. Mary’s hospital in Rochester, Minnesota after suffering injuries to their head and upper body regions.

The accident remains under investigation.

(Brian Wilson, KLGA, Algona)